New England Patriots

Patriots reveal new jersey number for WR Stefon Diggs

New year, new team, new jersey number for Diggs.

By Nick Goss

Stefon Diggs won't just be playing for a new team in the 2025 NFL season, he'll have a new jersey number as well.

The veteran wide receiver, who signed a three-year contract worth up to $69 million with the New England Patriots in free agency last month, will wear No. 8 in the fall.

No. 8 became available when the Patriots released linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley last month. Bentley used No. 8 from 2021 through 2024.

Diggs wore No. 14 for the Minnesota Vikings (2015 through 2019) and Buffalo Bills (2020 through 2023) before switching to No. 1 for his only season with the Houston Texans in 2024.

The 31-year-old wideout suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 8 last October. He had 47 receptions at the time of the injury, which ranked No. 7 among all pass-catchers.

Prior to the injury, Diggs tallied an average of 102 receptions, 1,254 receiving yards and nine touchdowns per season from 2018 through 2023.

The Patriots are hoping he can rediscover some (or all) of that form in 2025 alongside young quarterback Drake Maye.

