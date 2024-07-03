Jaylen Brown rewards Celtics fans who returned ring he lost at parade

It feels like the Boston Celtics Championship parade was ages ago.

Well, Celtics forward and MVP Jaylen Brown would probably agree since he lost his ring along the parade route and has been hoping to get it back.

However, thanks to two good Samaritans, his nearly two-week search has come to an end, and he's showing his thanks in a big way.

Brown is an Eastern Conference Finals MVP and now a huge hero from how it appears on his social media.

Got it back thank you to Luke and Adi I’ll see you courtside at the 💍 ceremony pic.twitter.com/ull3D7WgBV — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 2, 2024

In a clip he posted to his Instagram, the two fans who found his ring were so excited to return it to him and almost seemed satisfied with the opportunity to meet him.

The awesome interaction between fans Luke and Adi, who apparently found Brown's 7uice Foundation ring, came two weeks after he posted a plea on social to anyone who could find it.

The Celtics star said there's a reward for whoever finds the ring.

While he was celebrating the C’s Banner 18 during the parade, he lost that ring while sporting the championship hardware he'd just earned and told whoever found it, they'd get a reward.

He made good on that promise, gifting Luke and Adi with some autographed swag and courtside tickets to the ring ceremony.

This task was a like a needle in a haystack. There were over a million fans out there during the parade and yet, they found the ring, gave it back and now get to reap the rewards of their honesty.