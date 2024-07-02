Former Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker announced Tuesday he is retiring from the NBA after 12 seasons.

Walker broke the news with a statement released via his social media accounts. You can read the statement below:

"I want to start this by thanking God for everything he has given me," Walker wrote. "Basketball has done more for me than I could've ever imagined, and I am super thankful for the amazing journey I've had.

"With that, I'm here to share that I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. This has all been a dream. When I look back, I still can't believe the things | achieved in my career.

"I know I couldn't have made it to this point without my incredible support system around me. There are so many people to thank - my mom, dad and entire family, my teammates who have become family, and the coaches who believed in me and brought out the best in me.

"Basketball will forever be a part of my life so this isn't goodbye. I'm excited for what's next."

Walker, 34, starred at UConn and helped the Huskies to a championship in 2011. The Charlotte Bobcats selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

He spent his first eight NBA seasons in Charlotte before signing a four-year, $140 million contract with the Celtics in 2019. Walker served as the replacement for Kyrie Irving, who left Boston for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

In his first season with the C's, Walker earned his fourth and final All-Star nod and finished the COVID-shortened campaign with 20.4 points per game on 42.5 percent shooting. He propelled Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals, where it fell to the Miami Heat in the Orlando bubble.

Walker's second Celtics season was marred by left knee injuries. He played in only 43 games during the regular season after receiving a stem cell injection and missed Games 4 and 5 of the first-round playoff series vs. the Nets due to a bone bruise.

After the 2020-21 season, the Celtics traded Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with a 2021 first-round draft pick (16th overall), and a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round draft pick. Walker reached a contract buyout agreement with the Thunder and signed with the New York Knicks.

Knee issues continued to plague Walker over his final two seasons with the Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. He did not play in the NBA during the 2023-24 campaign, instead playing overseas with the LNB Pro A and EuroLeague club AS Monaco.

Walker finishes his admirable NBA career with averages of 19.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds with a 41.8 shooting percentage over 750 games.