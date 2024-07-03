Tatum, Brown, other Celtics congratulate Kemba Walker on retirement

Kemba Walker's fantastic basketball career came to an end Tuesday when he officially announced his retirement.
Walker was a tremendous player at UConn, leading the Huskies on a few memorable NCAA Tournament runs, including a championship in 2011. He was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and went on to have a fantastic pro career spanning 12 seasons and including four All-Star appearances.
Walker played two seasons for the Boston Celtics beginning in the 2019-20 campaign. Not only was Walker a very good scorer for the Celtics, he provided excellent leadership and stability at a key time for the franchise following the disastrous 2018-19 campaign.
It's clear that Walker had such a positive impact on many of his former Celtics teammates.
A couple of them -- including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart -- took the time to share a message of congratulations for Walker after his retirement announcement Tuesday.
Check it out in the video below: