Live updates: Celtics, Knicks in a close one at Madison Square Garden

Celtics (58-20) have won all three matchups against the Knicks (50-28) this season.

Both teams enter on two-game win streaks.

C's have a 32-7 record on the road.

The Boston Celtics will look to complete a season sweep of the New York Knicks when the Eastern Conference foes face off Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Boston has won all three games against New York this season, including a 118-105 victory in their most recent meeting on Feb. 23. The C's have an average margin of victory of 21 points in those three matchups.

As of Tuesday, the Celtics (58-20) are all but locked into the No. 2 seed in the East with the postseason looming. The Knicks (50-28) are the No. 3 seed.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Tuesday's game: