Watch Celtics Postgame Live on NBC Sports Boston after C's-Knicks
Boston Celtics
Live Updates

Live updates: Celtics, Knicks in a close one at Madison Square Garden

Boston looks to complete a 4-0 season sweep of New York.

By Justin Leger, Nick Goss, Darren Hartwell and Chris Forsberg, Celtics Insider

The Boston Celtics will look to complete a season sweep of the New York Knicks when the Eastern Conference foes face off Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Boston has won all three games against New York this season, including a 118-105 victory in their most recent meeting on Feb. 23. The C's have an average margin of victory of 21 points in those three matchups.

As of Tuesday, the Celtics (58-20) are all but locked into the No. 2 seed in the East with the postseason looming. The Knicks (50-28) are the No. 3 seed.

Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights, news, and analysis throughout Tuesday's game:

Boston CelticsNew York Knicks
