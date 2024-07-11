Trending
Boston Celtics

WATCH: Holiday hypes up ‘champ' Tatum in mic'd-up Team USA video

Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White are representing the C's at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Celtics stars Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum appear to be enjoying their time together as teammates on Team USA.

The duo is part of a loaded roster that will soon head overseas for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The team has been practicing in Las Vegas, where it started its summer slate strong with an 86-72 exhibition win over Canada on Wednesday.

Holiday wore a microphone for one of Team USA's practices, and the result was a video that will make Celtics fans smile. The All-Defensive guard repeatedly referred to Tatum as "champ."

As Tatum indicated earlier this summer, the "champ" nickname won't get old.

Team USA announced on Wednesday another 2024 champ will join the squad. C's guard Derrick White will replace Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. That decision has come with some controversy as fellow Celtics star Jaylen Brown has seemingly voiced his displeasure with being left off the roster.

Nonetheless, Team USA will look to keep the positive vibes as it prepares for another exhibition on Monday vs. Australia. That matchup is scheduled for a noon ET tip-off in Abu Dhabi.

