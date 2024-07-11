The Boston Celtics have signed former Cleveland State wing Tristan Enaruna to an Exhibit 10 contract, Spotrac's Keith Smith reported Thursday.

The Boston Celtics have signed Tristan Enaruna to an Exhibit 9/10 contract. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 11, 2024

Enaruna was not selected in the 2024 NBA Draft last month and decided to join the C's as he continues his basketball career.

He is on the Celtics' roster for the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Boston's first game is Saturday night against the Miami Heat.

Enaruna is a 6-foot-8 wing with an impressive offensive skill set and enough versatility to play and defend multiple positions. He began his collegiate career at Kansas, where he played two seasons before leaving to join Iowa State for the 2021-22 campaign. He played at Cleveland State over the last two years.

Enaruna averaged a career-high 19.6 points per game, along with 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest for Cleveland State last season. He also shot 49.8 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from 3-point range.

2H 0.0 | BALLGAME! @TristanEnaruna beats the buzzer to send the Vikings to the second round!!



Cleveland State wins 51-49!! #HEART | #GoVikes pic.twitter.com/SqfM2gl2lb — Cleveland State Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@csu_basketball) March 24, 2024

If Enaruna plays well in Summer League and training camp, he could potentially play for the Maine Celtics in the G League next season.