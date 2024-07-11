Jayson Tatum reacts to Jaylen Brown not being selected to Team USA

When USA Basketball announced its replacement for the injured Kawhi Leonard, it was a member of the NBA champion Boston Celtics. But it wasn't the reigning Finals MVP.

C's guard Derrick White was selected to the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team, which is currently in Las Vegas preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris later this month.

White is absolutely deserving of the roster spot. He's a fantastic two-way player. But it was a little odd that Brown was not the pick, especially when you consider his skill set and physical tools are very similar to Leonard's. Brown also has some prior experience playing for Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup and 2014 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

White isn't the only Celtics player on Team USA's Olympic squad. Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday are part of the group as well.

After the United States defeated Canada in an exhibition game Thursday night, Tatum was asked by reporters if it's tough not having Brown on the team.

"Yeah, I mean, there are so many guys who could take that last spot or whatever. So, yeah, it is," Tatum said.

Jayson Tatum was asked about whether or not he has spoken to Jaylen Brown, and if it's hard not having him a part of Team USA 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/V5VIcxAGzd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 11, 2024

Brown shared a couple of posts on X on Wednesday after Team USA's replacement for Leonard became official, including one that seemingly blamed Nike for the situation.

@nike this what we doing ? — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 10, 2024

Team USA managing director Grant Hill pushed back on the notion that Nike might have had a part in Brown not being on the team. Brown has been critical of the megabrand in the past.

“Whatever theories that might be out there, they're just that," Hill told reporters Wednesday in Las Vegas, including NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg.

Hill also added: "You have to build a team. And one of the hardest things is leaving people off the roster that I'm a fan of, that I look forward to watching throughout the season, throughout the playoffs. Guys who've been Finals MVP, guys who have been a part of the program, guys who've won gold medals.

"Guys who I respect, admire and enjoy watching. But the responsibility that I have is to put together a team and a team that complements each other.”

Team USA has four more scrimmages scheduled before beginning Olympic group stage play July 28 versus Nikola Jokic and Serbia.