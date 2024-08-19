Jayson Tatum, Matthew Tkachuk recreate viral photo at Cardinals game

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk grew up together in St. Louis, and they both made their hometown proud this spring by winning a championship.

Tatum helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals triumph over the Dallas Mavericks in five games. He scored 31 points with 11 assists and eight rebounds in the title-clinching game.

Tkachuk helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup for the first time in team history with a Game 7 win over the Edmonton Oilers on home ice. The Panthers beat the Boston Bruins in the second round en route to their title.

Both of them were honored at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday before the Cardinals played the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tatum brought the Larry O'Brien Trophy and Tkachuk brought a Stanley Cup wrestling belt. They also threw out the first pitch.

Check out the scenes in the video below:

The champs are here! 🏆



STL's own Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk bringing the hardware back to The Lou today!#ForTheLou pic.twitter.com/BvKnaMQSrp — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 18, 2024

St. Louis's own! Matthew Tkachuk and Jayson Tatum enjoy a warm welcome home and throw the ceremonial first pitches together. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/ahLri7ynKa — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) August 18, 2024

Tatum and Tkachuk also re-created the famous photo of them on a school bus from their childhood. And they even included the kid in the background, Jacob.

How it started ➡️ How it's going.



Jayson Tatum and Matthew Tkachuk reunited with childhood classmate Jacob B. to recreate their famous bus photo at the ballpark today!#ForTheLou pic.twitter.com/Y0ty2mIdf0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 18, 2024

Tatum and Tkachuk both came close to winning championships last season. The Celtics lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and the Panthers were defeated in the Stanley Cup Final.

Both of them finished the job this past season, and with each of their respective teams set up for long-term success, we might see more celebrations like Sunday's over the next few years.