Jaylen Brown shares photos of intense underwater offseason workout

NBA training camps are still about a month away, but the reigning Finals MVP is already busy getting in shape for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown went viral in the summer of 2022 for doing underwater workouts, including exercises with dumbbells at the bottom of a pool.

Those exercises are back.

Over the weekend, Brown shared several photos of his latest underwater workouts on Instagram and X. This time he even had a basketball with him underwater.

Take this pic before I drown pic.twitter.com/38mhDaufyY — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 18, 2024

Celtics legend Kevin Garnett had a message for the rest of the league after seeing the intensity of Brown's latest offseason workouts:

Lord… @FCHWPO is under water with a dumbbell in one hand and a basketball in the other…. 🤣🤣🤣



Shyt might be over for everybody ☘️🔥🤝🏾 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) August 18, 2024

Brown averaged 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field during the Celtics' 19-game playoff run in the spring. He won both Eastern Conference MVP and NBA Finals MVP as the C's cruised to a record 18th championship.

No team has repeated as champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18, so defending the title is going to be a pretty tough task for the Celtics.

But the Celtics still have plenty of motivation despite just winning a championship. And by the looks of it, Brown will be more than ready to go by the time camp rolls around in September.