Motivated Tatum? Why early-season Celtics-Warriors game should be epic

The NBA released its schedule for the 2024-25 season Thursday, and one specific early-season matchup between marquee franchises sticks out.

The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 6 on NBC Sports Boston. Celtics-Warriors games are always must-see television. They've played some great games in recent years, including the 2022 NBA Finals.

But this next matchup has another layer to it. Jayson Tatum was on the Olympic men's basketball team that just won the gold medal in Paris. But he didn't receive the kind of playing time you'd expect from a player of his standing. Team USA's head coach was Steve Kerr, who coaches the Warriors. Kerr didn't even play Tatum in two of the six Olympic matchups, including the semifinals clash versus Serbia.

Much of the basketball world was perplexed by Kerr's lineup decisions in regards to Tatum.

All of this sets the stage for potential fireworks in Boston on Nov. 6 when the Warriors play their only game at the Garden all season. After the way he was used at the Olympics, Tatum should be highly motivated to send a message to Kerr in that game.

"He seems to use things as motivation," NBC Sports Boston's Drew Carter said on a new episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast. "Think about all the stuff he said after the Celtics won the championship. 'What are they gonna say now?' 'People don't put me in the top five.' 'You gotta give me my respect.' He clearly pays attention.

"I think it's sometimes counterproductive. I think sometimes it can be a waste of your energy to read all that stuff. Easy for me to say, I'm not an NBA player. But if that's how it works for him, I think it's a good thing."

Does NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine think Tatum will be motivated to face Kerr and the Warriors?

"I love when Tatum is motivated," Scalabrine said. "I like when he goes out and tries to score 50. That's the way I prefer Jayson Tatum to play. I like that he (gets teammates involved), but you can be ultra aggressive, score 50 and dish out eight, nine, 10 assists. I think he will be motivated."

The Tatum motivation factor isn't the only storyline involving this game.

You might remember the Celtics beat the Warriors by 52 (!) at the Garden last season. It was an embarrassment for Golden State. Celtics star and reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown wasn't selected to the Olympic team, so he's also likely to be motivated playing against Kerr. And, of course, Stephen Curry is still one of the five-best players in the league and puts on a show nearly every night.

Circle Nov. 6 on your calendars right now, Celtics fans.

"First of all, that game is on NBC Sports Boston, so tune in," Carter said. "It's early in the season. You've got the Tatum motivation factor, you have the Brown motivation factor, you got a Finals rematch from a couple years ago. And you've got Steph Curry, who is still at the peak of his powers with what he did in the Olympics."

