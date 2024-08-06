Two ex-Celtics play key roles in France's Olympic upset of Canada

Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are the main attraction for Boston Celtics fans at the 2024 Paris Olympics as the C's trio helps Team USA in its quest for gold.

But there are plenty of former Celtics in the men's basketball tournament as well -- two of which took center stage in a thrilling upset Tuesday.

Evan Fournier and Guerschon Yabusele both delivered clutch performances for Team France on Tuesday as the hosts secured an 82-73 win over Team Canada, which went 3-0 in group play and was considered a favorite to challenge the Americans for gold.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's a look at how Fournier and Yabusele made their mark against Canada:

Evan Fournier

Final stat line: 15 points (4-for-8 shooting, 3-for-6 3PT), one rebound, three assists, one block

The veteran guard only played 16 games for the Celtics during the 2020-21 season after coming to Boston in a mid-season trade with the Orlando Magic, and he's probably better known locally for the big shots he hit against the C's.

Well, Fournier delivered in the clutch again for Team France on Tuesday by hitting two massive 3-pointers -- including a ridiculous heave to beat the shot clock that put the French up 10 with 55 seconds remaining.

Evan Fournier pulls up from way downtown for three and the French crowd is ROCKING! 🔥🇫🇷



📺 E! and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/46Vp5nA38T — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2024

Fournier has scored 10-plus points in three straight games for France and is averaging 11.5 points per game in this tournament, third on the team behind only Victor Wembanyama -- and Yabusele.

Guerschon Yabusele

Final stat line: 22 points (6-for-9 shooting, 2-for-4 3PT, five rebounds, one assist

Yes, you read that right. The Celtics' first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, whom Boston waived in July 2019 after he failed to crack the rotation, is the second-leading scorer on a France squad that features Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, Fournier and Nicolas Batum.

Yabusele was all over the court Tuesday, making 4 of 5 2-pointers and drilling a pair of 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 22 points. He has 35 points in his last two games and has been active on the boards, as well, playing a massive role in France's success to date.

The Guerschon Yabusele Game in the Olympics 🐻



It's not really shocking, though. He's been one of the best players over here in Europe for years now.



📸 FIBA pic.twitter.com/2pVuYCPvS5 — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) August 6, 2024

Yabusele has carved out a successful overseas career since leaving the Celtics in 2019. The 28-year-old has won two Liga ACB championships with Real Madrid over three seasons with the Spanish club, which also won the coveted EuroLeague championship in 2023.

Fournier, Yabusele and Team France now advance to the semifinals, where more former Celtics await on a Team Germany roster that includes Dennis Schroder and Daniel Theis.