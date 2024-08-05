Tom Brady poses with Celtics stars at Olympics in awesome photo

Massachusetts has been well-represented at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and that includes one of its professional sports teams -- the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are all playing for the United States men's basketball team in France. Team USA is on a quest for its fifth consecutive gold medal.

Another Boston sports legend made his way to Paris this week.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is there as a fan, along with his daughter Vivian. The two of them attended the final day of gymnastics events Monday, where American stars Simone Biles (silver) and Jordan Chiles (bronze) both won medals.

Brady also stopped by the Team USA house to meet up with some members of the basketball team, including the three Celtics.

They all posed for one iconic photo:

Brady chose the perfect caption -- The Town is a favorite movie of Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

There's a total of 11 championship rings in this photo. Brady won seven Super Bowl titles, Holiday has two NBA championships and both Tatum and White have one.

Tatum, Holiday and White will be back on the court Tuesday when Team USA plays Brazil in their quarterfinal matchup. The United States needs three more victories to claim the gold medal. Holiday and Tatum both won gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. White is hoping to win his first Olympic gold.