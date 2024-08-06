What to Know The No. 1-seeded Americans play Brazil in the final quarterfinal contest in men's basketball of the 2024 Olympics.

Kevin Durant's quest to become the all-time leading scorer in American Olympic history could be completed in the knockout stage game.

Two questions facing the team: What role, if any, will Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid play against Brazil? Can Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry find his stroke behind the perimeter?

Game is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT. USA Network has the TV broadcast coverage and the Peacock livestream is here.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are set to lead the United States men's basketball team in the Olympic quarterfinals against Brazil on Wednesday.