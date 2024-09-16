Trending
Boston Celtics

Report: Celtics among teams working out Nassir Little

The 24-year-old wing spent last season with the Phoenix Suns.

By Justin Leger

The Boston Celtics appear to be considering adding another player to the mix ahead of training camp.

Free-agent forward Nassir Little has/had workouts with the Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings, Spotrac's Keith Smith reported on Monday. The Phoenix Suns waived the 24-year-old last month.

Little was the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of North Carolina. He spent his first four seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Last September, Little was part of the blockbuster three-team trade that sent him, Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkic, and Keon Johnson to Phoenix; Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, Deandre Ayton, and a 2029 first-round draft pick to Portland; and Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Little has averaged 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range through 237 career regular season games. In 45 games last year with Phoenix, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep.

Injuries have plagued Little to this point in his NBA career. In 2022, he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in January and abdominal surgery on his left side in May. In April 2023, he had abdominal surgery on his right side.

Little likely would have to compete with offseason addition Lonnie Walker IV for a spot on the Celtics bench. Boston's first day of practice is set for Sept. 25 with preseason starting in Abu Dhabi vs. the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 4 and 6.

Boston Celtics
