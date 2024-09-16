Even on a team like the Boston Celtics that is overflowing with depth, the two-way contract can be a valuable asset.

That pact provided the runway for Sam Hauser to latch on with Boston as an undrafted rookie in 2021 then develop into a key rotation presence. Last season, Neemias Queta provided such steady minutes when Boston’s frontcourt depth was depleted that he got promoted from a two-way spot to the parent roster before the title run.

For the 11th installment in our Ramp to Camp series, we asked our NBC Sports Boston panel to pick the two-way player most likely to impact the Celtics during the 2024-25 season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

(Check out the first ten installments of Ramp to Camp here.)

The Celtics’ three two-way players entering camp are 2022 second-round pick JD Davison, 2024 second-round pick Anton Watson, and undrafted Drew Peterson, who latched on with the team on a two-way deal last December. All three will spend much of their time with the Maine Celtics, but who is most likely to sneak onto the court during their visits to Boston?

Davison has shown intriguing flashes in his first two seasons with the Celtics and his speed is undeniable, but a loaded guard depth chart on the parent roster clogs any pathway to consistent playing time. He’s still only 21 but the clock is ticking a bit entering Year 3.

Peterson shot 36.9 percent on 6.1 3-point attempts per game last season in Maine, and while he needs to show he can make the same strides that Hauser did defensively, there’s hope that the 6-foot-9 wing can ultimately follow a Hauser-like plan. He’ll turn 25 early in the new season.

But Boston’s potential need for frontcourt depth makes Watson our pick for the most likely to get thrown into the NBA fire during the 2024-25 season.

We don’t want to overreact to Summer League but Watson showed some encouraging versatility in Vegas. He provides size and can defend multiple positions. He shot a solid 35 percent on four 3-point attempts per game at Summer League and averaged 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over 24.4 minutes per game.

Jaelen House showed out in the Celtics' final Summer Leage game, dropping 18 points and 9 assists. The Celtics' 2024 draft picks, Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson, also played well scoring 15 and 14 points respectively. The Celtics finished Summer League action 2-2.

The Celtics need to put Watson in the film room with Al Horford and have the veteran big man load him up with knowledge. Watson will turn 24 before the start of the regular season, and with five years of college play at Gonzaga, could be a little more NBA ready than most draftees.

When healthy, Boston has a firm top nine. Queta has proven he can provide solid minutes, too, while Xavier Tillman should be more comfortable after latching on midstream last season. Lonnie Walker IV has proven he can be a reliable scorer off the bench at the NBA level if he latches onto a roster spot.

Jaden Springer, Jordan Walsh, and rookie Baylor Scheierman all will be looking to carve out roles on the parent roster, too, which could limit the opportunity for Boston’s two-way players.

Here's who our panel picked for the two-way player most likely to make an impact:

John Tomase, Columnist: Drew Peterson

He considers Derrick White an inspiration and is following the Sam Hauser path to Boston, so let's go with Peterson, an undrafted 6-9 bomber who lit it up at Maine last year.

Tom Giles, Multi-platform host: JD Davison

I have to give the nod to Davison based on experience. We've seen a number of players make steady improvements, and if Davison can do the same, he could find his way onto the floor.

Darren Hartwell, Managing Editor: Anton Watson

The 23-year-old is a versatile defender with a big frame (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) and a strong outside shot (41.2 percent from 3-point range with Gonzaga last season). That's a valuable skill set for Joe Mazzulla, who could use Watson as a big in some small-ball lineups.

Nick Goss, Web Producer: Drew Peterson

Peterson has a couple advantages. For starters, he's a pretty good shooter. He hit 36.7 percent of his 3-pointers with the Maine Celtics last season. Peterson is also 6-foot-9, so he gives the Celtics a little more positional versatility than JD Davison (6-foot-1).

He is a good free throw shooter (81.5 percent) as well and finished second on the Maine Celtics in rebounding (7.4 per game) last season.

Drew Peterson from DEEP pic.twitter.com/zFN72XxWMN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 16, 2024

Justin Leger, Web Producer: Drew Peterson

To be clear, I don't think any of them make much of an impact. But since we're talking best CHANCE, I'll go with Peterson. If Sam Hauser ever goes down, Peterson might be given the opportunity to fill his shoes as a sharpshooter off the bench. He shot 37 percent from deep last year with Maine.

Davison is buried on the guard depth chart and Watson needs time to develop in Portland.

Kevin Miller, VP, Content: Anton Watson

Most likely none of them, but I'll go with Watson. I think he can play a professional game at a position where they don't have as much depth.