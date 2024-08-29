Report: Celtics, guard Lonnie Walker IV agree to one-year contract

The defending NBA champion Boston Celtics have added another veteran player to their roster.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that the C's have signed free agent Lonnie Walker IV to a one-year contract.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported further details on Walker's deal:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Contract details for Lonnie Walker IV with the Celtics, sources said: Exhibit 10. An E10 allows Celtics to give a bonus to Walker if he is waived after training camp and plays for the team's G League affiliate in Maine. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2024

The 25-year-old guard joins a Celtics roster that is nearly identical to the one that beat the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals. The top 11 players in minutes per game from that championship team are returning for the 2024-25 campaign.

Walker was a first-round pick (No. 18 overall) by the San Antonio Spurs in 2018. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season and averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 58 games.

Walker should be a good fit for the Celtics given his impressive athleticism and ability to knock down 3-pointers. Walker shot 38.4 percent on 3-point attempts last season.

The University of Miami product isn't likely to play a major role in the Celtics offense, but he should be able to provide reliable scoring off the bench, and that is always valuable.