Celtics re-sign JD Davison to two-way contract

The Boston Celtics retained another member of its 2024 NBA championship squad on Monday.

JD Davison re-signed with the C's on a two-way contract, the team announced. The 21-year-old was an unrestricted free agent after not being tendered a qualifying offer.

Boston selected Davison out of Alabama in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft. Through two seasons with the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League, the 6-foot1 guard has averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor in 34 games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Davison has made only 20 appearances with Boston with an average of 5.3 minutes per game. He has notched 2.0 points, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game in those opportunities.

With Davison signed, Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk are the only remaining Celtics free agents.

The Celtics also announced their 2024 Summer League roster on Monday. Davison will participate alongside fellow NBA champs Jordan Walsh, Jaden Springer, Drew Peterson, and Neemias Queta. It will also be the first look at rookies Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson in Celtics green.

Boston's Summer League action begins July 13 against the Miami Heat