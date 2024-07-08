Celtics fans will love these Jrue Holiday highlights from USA Basketball

Jrue Holiday won the 2024 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics just a couple weeks ago, but the veteran guard is already back on the court helping Team USA prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris later this month.

Holiday was one of 12 players selected to the United States' star-studded men's Olympic basketball roster, a group that also includes his Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum.

Team USA has been practicing in Las Vegas over the last few days before it plays some pre-Olympics exhibitions in the next couple weeks.

Holiday is already making a strong impact for the Red, White and Blue.

USA Basketball posted this video Saturday of Holiday getting past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards before scoring against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid at the rim:

"Good to get back at it. Not like it was that long for me," Holiday said after Day 1 with the Olympic team. "Felt good to get out here and run through some drills, run through some plays, and play with some of the best players in the world. It was a good day."

Holiday also had this steal in one of the scrimmages between the Olympic squad and the Select Team on Sunday:

Jrue Holiday hasn’t missed a beat and is intercepting passes at Team USA practice



(Via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/rUnfUD6DiO — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) July 7, 2024

Holiday is making his second appearance on the USA Olympic team. He was also on the 2020 Olympic squad that won the gold medal in Tokyo in 2021.

If Team USA wins the gold in Paris, Holiday will have two gold medals to go with his two NBA championship rings (one with Milwaukee and one with Boston).