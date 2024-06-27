C's select Gonzaga forward Anton Watson in Round 2 of NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics used both of their picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

After taking Creighton wing Baylor Scheierman with the 30th pick in the first round, the C's used their second-rounder (No. 54) to select Gonzaga forward Anton Watson.

West Coast ➡️ Boston



Welcome to the Celtics, @twonster4080 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/RoR9w0sFDV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 27, 2024

Watson, 23, averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game last season for the Bulldogs while shooting an impressive 57.8 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder also shined as a defender during his five-year collegiate career.

Gonzaga’s all-time steals leaders:



1. John Stockton – 262

2. Anton Watson – 215 ☘️ — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) June 27, 2024

C's fans could get their first looks at Scheierman and Watson when NBA Summer League begins July 12 in Las Vegas,