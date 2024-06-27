C's select wing Baylor Scheierman in Round 1 of NBA Draft

For the first time since taking over as Boston Celtics president of basketball operations in 2021, Brad Stevens made a first-round selection in the NBA Draft.

With the 30th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Celtics selected 6-foot-7 wing Baylor Scheierman out of Creighton.

Big East ➡️ Boston



Welcome to the Celtics, @playforhim3 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/0QNWKrYEgc — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 27, 2024

Scheierman averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Bluejays last season. The 23-year-old shot 44.8 percent from the floor, including a solid 38.1 percent from 3-point range. His shooting prowess makes him an intriguing addition to Boston's bench.

Celtics draft pick Baylor Scheierman is the only player in Division I men's history with at least 2,000 points (2,233), 1,000 rebounds (1,256), 500 assists (580), and 300 three-pointers (356). pic.twitter.com/eGpWhAQ1Fw — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) June 27, 2024

Scheierman averaged 13.8 points per game and shot an impressive 39 percent from deep during his five-year collegiate career. He spent his first three college seasons with South Dakota State before transferring to Creighton in 2022.

The Celtics still have the 54th overall pick in the draft. Stevens said on Tuesday he anticipated making both of his selections.

Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft will begin Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.