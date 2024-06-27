These two Celtics reaching out to draft pick Baylor Scheierman ‘meant a lot'

Baylor Scheierman has received a warm welcome from the Boston Celtics organization.

The former Creighton wing was selected by the Celtics with the last pick (No. 30 overall) in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

In addition to Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and head coach Joe Mazzulla, a couple players also reached out to Scheierman after the pick was made, which the 23-year-old rookie really appreciated.

"Last night Brad (Stevens) reached out to me, and I talked to him. I had some of the guys reach out, Jayson (Tatum) and Al (Horford), and coach (Joe) Mazzulla as well. That meant a lot to me," Scheierman told reporters on a Zoom call Thursday afternoon, as seen in the video player above.

"I'm really excited to get there and meet everyone, and try to be a sponge and learn from everybody and take in as much information as I can that will help me grow as a player."

What can Celtics fans expect of Sheierman on the court?

"I'm a hard worker. I like to work and I like to compete. I like to impact the game in any way I can," Sheierman said. "I like to impact winning, whether that's diving on the floor, making threes or blocking shots, whatever that might be. I like to have fun while doing it. Basketball, obviously, is a game that's meant to be enjoyed. When I'm on the court I like to have fun and compete."

Baylor Scheierman: "I like to impact winning. Whether that's diving on the floor, making threes or blocking shots, whatever that might be." pic.twitter.com/zibiE12Gf0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 27, 2024

Scheierman averaged career highs of 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game, while also shooting an impressive 38.1 percent from 3-point range last season.

He's actually the only player in Division I men's history with at least 2,000 points (2,233), 1,000 rebounds (1,256), 500 assists (580), and 300 3-pointers (356).

Before taking Scheierman on Wednesday, the Celtics hadn't made a first-round pick since 2020.