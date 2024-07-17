How Jarren Duran, Tanner Houck fared in MLB All-Star Game

Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck represented the Boston Red Sox in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

It was the first All-Star appearance for both players, who have been critical to Boston's surprising success to this point in the season. Duran ranks sixth among American League position players in fWAR (3.7) while Houck is fourth among AL starters in ERA (2.54).

Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers also was selected to the AL All-Star roster but did not play due to lingering shoulder soreness.

Here's how Duran and Houck performed in the Midsummer Classic.

Jarren Duran

Duran took over for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in center field during the top of the fifth inning. In the bottom of the frame, he did damage in his first All-Star Game at-bat.

Facing Cincinnati Reds flamethrower Hunter Greene, Duran crushed a two-run home run to break the tie and put the AL up 5-3, which turned out to be the game's final score.

Duran grounded out to second base in his second and final at-bat.

The 27-year-old outfielder is the first Red Sox player to homer in an All-Star Game since Adrian Gonzalez in 2011. He and J.D. Drew (2008) are the only Red Sox players to homer in their first career All-Star Game plate appearance.

Like Drew did in '08, Duran earned the All-Star Game MVP award.

The Ted Williams #AllStarGame MVP award goes to Jarren Duran! pic.twitter.com/pWNxCmsHGl — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2024

Tanner Houck

It was a rough first All-Star Game for Houck. The right-hander took the mound in the third inning and immediately let up a single to San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar. Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte followed with a single of his own, then Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani delivered the big blow with a three-run homer.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner kept the NL's rally going with a single, but his Phils teammate Bryce Harper grounded into a double play. Houck struck out Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras to end his less-than-stellar inning.

Duran, Houck, and the Red Sox will resume their 2024 season on Friday vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. They entered the break just 4.5 games back in the American League East standings and in the third Wild Card spot with a 53-42 record.