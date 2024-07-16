Look good, play good?

Jarren Duran will hope that's the case Tuesday night at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The Boston Red Sox outfielder arrived in style at the All-Star Red Carpet Show, donning a bold and bright suit that impressed legendary Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez.

"It's not only in the field, but he's bringing it out too," Martinez said on MLB Network. "And I know that people in Boston are pretty aware of what this guy -- listen, just like I said, it brings the attitude, it brings the body. It must be nice to be that good-looking, that fast, that good in baseball, and then at the same time so well dressed."

You can check out Duran's 'fit and his MLB Network interview below:

Has @RedSox All-Star Jarren Duran passed @45PedroMartinez's fit check? 👀



Duran admitted it took some convincing to get out of his comfort zone.

"This was the first suit he showed me, and I was like, 'No way, I can't pull that off,'" Duran said. "And then we started going through colors. As we were going through colors, I couldn't stop thinking about the first suit he showed me. He just hit me with a, 'Hey man, you never get your first All-Star again. There's only one first All-Star.'"

The inside of Duran's suit jacket features multiple messages. The first is 'F*ck 'Em,' a phrase he has worn proudly on his undershirt this season and earned him a warning from MLB. The second is "Still Alive," an acknowledgment of the mental health struggles he has openly discussed.

Jarren Duran shows off his suit on the MLB All-Star red carpet.

Duran has backed up his boldness with his stellar play. The 27-year-old is hitting .284/.342/.477 with 10 homers and 41 RBI through 95 games. He leads the American League in doubles (27) and MLB in triples (10)

Alongside Red Sox teammate Tanner Houck, he'll look to help the American League beat the National League for the 10th time in 11 years. First pitch for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set for 8 p.m. ET. at Globe Life Field.