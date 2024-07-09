Rafael Devers earned the third All-Star selection of his career, but the Boston Red Sox' slugging third baseman won't participate in next week's Midsummer Classic.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Tuesday, including MassLive's Chris Cotillo, that Devers will not play in the 2024 All-Star Game due to lingering left shoulder soreness.

Devers was voted into the All-Star Game as a reserve along with teammates Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck. The 27-year-old is enjoying one of the best seasons of his eight-year career, slashing .293/.378/.593 with 21 homers and 55 RBI through 77 games.

The news of Devers missing the All-Star Game due to injury comes as a surprise. He has appeared in almost every game since missing time in late April with a bone bruise in his left knee. His lingering shoulder issue forced him to miss a few games early in the campaign.

“I’ve been feeling it since Spring Training,” Devers said of his shoulder issue at the time, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “But every time I was swinging, I was feeling it a little bit more and more."

Devers sitting out the All-Star Game is purely precautionary. With the Red Sox firmly in the playoff hunt, it makes sense to play it safe rather than risk further injury. He remains in Boston's lineup as it begins a three-game series against the Oakland A's at Fenway Park.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.