Red Sox 2024 draft tracker: Full list of Boston's picks

The Boston Red Sox' first draft with Craig Breslow leading the charge as chief baseball officer is in full swing.

With their first selection -- the 12th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft -- the Red Sox selected slugging outfielder Braden Montgomery out of Texas A&M. Breslow shifted his focus to pitching in Rounds 2 and 3, taking TCU left-hander Payton Tolle at No. 50 overall and Florida righty Brandon Neely at 86th overall.

Check back here for live updates after every Red Sox pick from Sunday to Tuesday.

Round 1, Pick 12: Braden Montgomery, OF, Texas A&M

Montgomery, 21, slashed .322/.454/.733 with 27 homers and 85 RBI in 67 games last season for the Aggies. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound slugger is a switch-hitter who projects as a corner outfielder in the pros.

Ranked as MLB Pipeline's eight-best prospect in the draft, Montgomery has serious power and a strong arm. Although his plate discipline took a step in the right direction last season, he'll look to improve his swing-and-miss at the pro level.

Montgomery broke his ankle during this year's College World Series, but he said after being selected by Boston he doesn't expect his injury to be a long-term issue.

Round 2, Pick 50: Payton Tolle, LHP, TCU

Tolle, 21, posted a 7-4 record with a 3.21 ERA in 14 starts for the Horned Frogs last season. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder tallied 125 strikeouts and 37 walks through 81.1 innings of work and was named the Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year.

At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Tolle relies on deception with a fastball that hovers around 90-92 mph and tops out at 96. His arsenal also includes an average slider and changeup. Many project him to become a reliever if and when he reaches the bigs.

Round 3, Pick 86: Brandon Neely, RHP, Florida

Neely, 21, had a career-high 5.13 ERA last season but played a huge role in getting the Gators to the final four of the College World Series. From May 17 on, he dazzled with only six earned runs in 28.2 innings (1.91 ERA) along with 44 strikeouts.

Neely was primarily a closer throughout his collegiate career, but he has the potential to start at the pro level.

Round 4, Pick 115: Zach Ehrhard, OF, Oklahoma State

Round 5, Pick 148: Brandon Clarke, LHP, State College of Florida, Manatee–Sarasota

Round 6, Pick 177: Blake Aita, RHP, Kennesaw State

Round 7, 207: Will Turner, OF, South Alabama