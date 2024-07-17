The Boston Red Sox have far exceeded expectations through the first half of the 2024 season. With the trade deadline looming, they're in the third American League Wild Card spot and only 4.5 games back in the AL East standings.

David Ortiz is among those buying into the hype surrounding his former team. The Red Sox legend made his World Series prediction alongside New York Yankees greats Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter on FOX Sports' All-Star Game postgame show Tuesday night.

“You guys might think I’m crazy,” Ortiz said after the American League's 5-3 victory. “… I gotta go to my Red Sox. Remember what I told you, jack of all trades, master of none. The front office, we’re gonna make some moves, we’re gonna get what we need and we’re gonna get the (Philadelphia) Phillies at their house. We’re gonna finish them off. Dave Dombrowski, my guy, watching us. Good luck.”

Rodriguez took the Yankees over the Los Angeles Dodgers while Jeter, apparently not as sold on his former team as his fellow FOX Sports analysts, took the Phillies over the Baltimore Orioles.

🚨 2024 World Series predictions 🚨



Jeter: Phillies over Orioles

A-Rod: Yankees over Dodgers

Papi: Red Sox over Phillies pic.twitter.com/GTJwhXM5CR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 17, 2024

While Ortiz's pick is undoubtedly the boldest in the group, it isn't out of the realm of possibility. The Red Sox have put themselves in a position to not only clinch a playoff berth, but perhaps steal the division crown. Their odds will only improve if the front office invests in the club at the deadline, and Ortiz seems confident that will happen.

Buying at the July 30 deadline would cap off a memorable month for Boston. Alex Cora's club entered the All-Star break with seven wins in its last 10 games. Jarren Duran, among the biggest keys to the club's stellar first half, earned All-Star Game MVP honors after hitting what turned out to be the game-winning two-run homer.

The Red Sox will look to pick up where they left off when they begin a tough three-game road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.