The most memorable All-Star Game performances by Red Sox players

The Boston Red Sox will have three representatives in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game next week in Texas.

Rafael Devers, Tanner Houck, and Jarren Duran made the American League All-Star team as reserves. It's Devers' third All-Star selection in his career and the first time Houck or Duran will play in the Midsummer Classic.

Next Tuesday, either Devers, Houck, or Duran will look to become the fifth Boston player ever to earn the All-Star Game MVP award. If one of them accomplishes that feat, they will join the impressive list of Red Sox with memorable All-Star performances in the franchise's illustrious history.

Check out that list below:

Ted Williams - 1941 and 1946

Williams' second of his 17 All-Star appearances was his most memorable. The "Splendid Splinter" went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, and a walk. His homer was a three-run shot that came with two outs in the ninth inning and was the first walk-off blast in All-Star Game history. Stan Musial (1955) and Johnny Callison (1964) are the only other players ever to notch walk-off homers in the Midsummer Classic.

Williams' performance helped the AL to a 7-5 win.

Five years later, Teddy Ballgame returned from the Korean War and picked up where he left off as one of the game's greatest hitters. He went 4-for-4 with two homers, five RBI, and a walk in his fourth All-Star appearance.

His second homer was a three-run shot in the eighth inning off Joe Sewell's eephus pitch:

The AL cruised to a 12-0 victory.

Carl Yastrzemski – 1970

Major League Baseball began handing out All-Star Game MVP awards in 1962. In 1970, Yaz became the first Red Sox player to earn the honor.

Yaz went 4-for-6 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI in the 12-inning showdown. His four hits remain tied for the most in All-Star Game history.

The Hall of Famer was named the game's MVP despite his team losing, 5-4.

Roger Clemens - 1986

Clemens started on the mound for the American League in the '86 All-Star Game and was stellar, striking out two NL hitters (Ryne Sandberg and Darryl Strawberry) over three perfect frames. He was named the All-Star Game MVP following the AL's 3-2 victory.

That wasn't the only accolade earned by the "Rocket" in 1986. He went on to be named the American League MVP and brought home the first of his seven career Cy Young awards.

Pedro Martinez - 1999

It's only fitting that arguably the most memorable All-Star Game performance of any Red Sox player came at Fenway Park.

Martinez started for the AL at his home ballpark and was virtually unhittable. He struck out Barry Larkin, Larry Walker, and Sammy Sosa in the first inning to become the first pitcher ever to strike out the first three batters of an All-Star Game.

He kept it rolling in the second, starting the frame by striking out Mark McGwire. After Matt Williams reached on an error, Martinez K'd Jeff Bagwell and catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez threw out Williams who was trying to take second base.

The AL went on to earn a 4-1 win and Martinez was named the game's MVP.

Manny Ramirez - 2004

Ramirez was the starting left fielder hitting in the cleanup spot for the AL in '04. He contributed to a six-run first inning with a two-run homer off National League starter Roger Clemens.

Ramirez finished 1-for-2 with the homer and two RBI. Making his blast even sweeter for Sox fans is that it came off one of the city's greatest sports villains at the time. Despite Clemens being with the Houston Astros in 2004, he was still public enemy No. 1 in Boston after five years with the Yankees.

David Ortiz - 2004

Ortiz pinch-hit for Ramirez in the fourth inning of the 2004 All-Star Game. In that plate appearance, he worked a walk against Carlos Zambrano and scored on an Alex Rodriguez triple. In the sixth inning, he belted a two-run bomb off Carl Pavano to extend the AL lead to 9-4, which would end up being the final score. He walked once more in the ninth against Eric Gagne.

Ortiz had several noteworthy All-Star moments over the 10 appearances in his career, but '04 was the best overall performance of the bunch.

J.D. Drew - 2008

Drew made his lone All-Star appearance count. The 2007 World Series champion was named to the '08 All-Star team as a reserve and hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat during the seventh inning.

Also of note: Drew's clutch blast came at Yankee Stadium.

That proved to be the difference in the AL's 4-3 win, which took 15 innings to decide. It remains the longest All-Star Game in the exhibition's history.

Drew finished 2-for-4 with the homer, two RBI, and a walk.