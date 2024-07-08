WATCH: Cora announces Red Sox All-Stars in behind-the-scenes video

The vibes are high in the Boston Red Sox clubhouse right about now.

On Sunday, just before the Red Sox finished a series win over the New York Yankees in the Bronx, Major League Baseball announced the pitchers and reserves for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Rafael Devers, Tanner Houck, and Jarren Duran will rightfully represent Boston in the Midsummer Classic.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared the news to his team, and the Red Sox' social media team shared the behind-the-scenes video of the emotional moment.

"The first one, I mean, a thousand hits in his career. He's been a Silver Slugger. He hates it, but I do believe he's the face of the franchise. Raffy Devers, you're going to Texas.

"Talking about consistency, when he pitches, he shows up. He's very relaxed, he doesn't panic. Tanner Houck, you're going to Texas.

"And we got one more. When we talk about consistency and posting and playing the game right, this guy is (expletive) amazing. We got kids here, and I bet if you want your kids to become big leaguers and play the game the right way, you're going to tell them, 'Take a look at Jarren Duran.' (expletive) All-Star."

Watch the video below:

It's the third All-Star selection of Devers' eight-year career. The 27-year-old is hitting .293 with 21 homers -- including two huge bombs in the Yankees series -- and 55 RBI through 77 games.

Houck and Duran are first-time All-Stars. A fringe starter heading into the season, Houck has emerged as Boston's ace with a 2.68 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 106 strikeouts in 18 outings (career-high 111 innings pitched). Duran has been one of the best position players in baseball, boasting a slash line of .276/.338/.475 with 24 doubles, 10 triples, 10 homers, 40 RBI, and 21 stolen bases while playing in all 89 games so far this year.

The Red Sox are currently in the third American League Wild Card spot with a 49-40 record. They've won six of their last seven games.

The 2024 All-Star Game is set for 8 p.m. ET on July 16 at Globe Life Field.