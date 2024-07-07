Devers, Houck, Duran to represent Red Sox at 2024 MLB All-Star Game

The Boston Red Sox will be well-represented at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Texas later this month.

Third baseman Rafael Devers and center fielder Jarren Duran, as well as pitcher Tanner Houck, were selected to the American League roster Sunday when pitchers and reserves were announced. Boston is one of 10 teams with three or more All-Stars.

This year's All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field, where the defending champion Rangers play.

Devers will be making his third appearance in four years, while both Duran and Houck will make their All-Star debuts.

The last time the Red Sox had three or more homegrown players selected to the All-Star Game in one season was 2021.

Red Sox’ most recent seasons with 3 or more homegrown All-Stars:



2024 – Devers, Duran, Houck

2021 – Barnes, Bogaerts, Devers

2016 – Betts, Bogaerts, Bradley Jr.

2011 – Ellsbury, Lester, Youkilis

2010 – Buchholz, Lester, Pedroia

2009 – Papelbon, Pedroia, Youkilis — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) July 7, 2024

Devers is batting .287 with 19 home runs and 53 RBI. He also has a .373 on-base percentage and a .943 OPS. Duran is batting .278 with 10 homers and 40 RBI. He leads the team with 103 hits, 24 doubles and 10 triples. Earlier this month, he became the first AL player ever to record at least 100 hits, 10 triples, 10 home runs and 20 steals before the All-Star break.

Houck has a 7-6 record with a 2.68 ERA, 106 strikeouts, 23 walks and a 1.05 WHIP over 111 innings pitched. Only four pitchers in the AL have a better ERA than Houck.

The Red Sox entered Sunday with a 48-40 record. They currently occupy the third AL wild card spot, one game ahead of the Kansas City Royals.