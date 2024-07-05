Watch top Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony hit inside-the-park home run

One of the best prospects in the Boston Red Sox system celebrated the July 4 holiday by making an impressive addition to his highlight reel.

Roman Anthony, who's currently playing for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, hit his 10th home run of the season in Thursday night's 7-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

And it wasn't just any homer. It was an inside-the-park home run where Anthony showed off his speed.

Check it out in the video below:

Anthony is the No. 1 or No. 2 ranked Red Sox prospect, depending on which expert list you prefer.

The 20-year-old center fielder is batting .245 with 10 homers (second-most on the team), 27 RBI, seven stolen bases and 38 runs scored in 233 at-bats for Portland in 2024. He also has a .353 on-base percentage and .808 OPS.

If you want a preview of the Red Sox's future, check out the Sea Dogs this summer. Many of Boston's top prospects, including Anthony, are currently playing in Portland.