Sun star DeWanna Bonner wins WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The Connecticut Sun own the WNBA's best record at 5-0 after two weeks, and veteran forward DeWanna Bonner has played an important role in that success.

So it was fitting Tuesday when the league announced that Bonner had been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Bonner averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the week of May 20 through May 26. Her best performance came on May 20 against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. She scored 22 points with three rebounds and two assists in a 88-84 road win.

This is the fourth time Bonner has won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. She also has six Western Conference Player of the Week honors in her career.

Sun star Alyssa Thomas was the first Eastern Conference Player of the Week winner of the season, so Connecticut is 2-for-2 in this award so far.

The Sun will be back in action Tuesday night when they host the Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena on NBC Sports Boston. Connecticut is the only undefeated team in the league entering Tuesday.