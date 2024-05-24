Trending
Connecticut Sun

DeWanna Bonner leads Sun over Lynx in OT thriller

Bonner notched 20 points in the win, including the game-sealing free throws in overtime.

By Justin Leger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Connecticut Sun remain the WNBA's only unbeaten team after outlasting the Minnesota Lynx in overtime Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Connecticut erased an early 13-point deficit with a 23-3 run and took a two-point lead into the half. It was a back-and-forth affair from that point on with both teams exchanging big buckets down the stretch.

Sun guard Rachel Banham, who spent 2020 to 2023 with Minnesota, drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game at 79 with 40 seconds remaining in OT. Lynx forward Napheesa Collier made one of her two free throws, then Connecticut star Alyssa Thomas hit a clutch shot to put her team up one with 17 seconds to go.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kayla McBride's jumper put Minnesota back up one, but Collier's foul on Sun star DeWanna Bonner was the difference. Bonner made both of her free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining, McBride missed what would have been the game-winner for Minnesota, and Connecticut escaped with an 83-82 victory.

MORE CONNECTICUT SUN

Connecticut Sun May 21

Sun star Alyssa Thomas wins WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Caitlin Clark May 16

Caitlin Clark’s debut helps ESPN set viewership record for WNBA game

WNBA May 14

5 takeaways from Caitlin Clark’s debut as Sun beat Fever in season opener

Bonner notched a team-high 20 points (6-12 FG) with three rebounds, three steals, and two assists in the win. Brionna Jones had 19 points (8-13 FG), six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Thomas added 18 points (6-14 FG), seven boards, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Collier led Minnesota with 31 points in the losing effort. Courtney Williams scored 19.

The Sun improved to 4-0 and will look to stay undefeated when they visit the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on NECN.

Check out the full game highlights in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut SunWNBADeWanna Bonner
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us