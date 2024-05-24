DeWanna Bonner leads Sun over Lynx in OT thriller

The Connecticut Sun remain the WNBA's only unbeaten team after outlasting the Minnesota Lynx in overtime Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Connecticut erased an early 13-point deficit with a 23-3 run and took a two-point lead into the half. It was a back-and-forth affair from that point on with both teams exchanging big buckets down the stretch.

Sun guard Rachel Banham, who spent 2020 to 2023 with Minnesota, drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game at 79 with 40 seconds remaining in OT. Lynx forward Napheesa Collier made one of her two free throws, then Connecticut star Alyssa Thomas hit a clutch shot to put her team up one with 17 seconds to go.

Kayla McBride's jumper put Minnesota back up one, but Collier's foul on Sun star DeWanna Bonner was the difference. Bonner made both of her free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining, McBride missed what would have been the game-winner for Minnesota, and Connecticut escaped with an 83-82 victory.

Bonner notched a team-high 20 points (6-12 FG) with three rebounds, three steals, and two assists in the win. Brionna Jones had 19 points (8-13 FG), six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Thomas added 18 points (6-14 FG), seven boards, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Collier led Minnesota with 31 points in the losing effort. Courtney Williams scored 19.

The Sun improved to 4-0 and will look to stay undefeated when they visit the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on NECN.

Check out the full game highlights in the video above.