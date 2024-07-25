Trending
Live updates: USWNT playing Zambia in 2024 Olympics opener

It marks the first of three group games for the U.S. in Paris.

By Sanjesh Singh

What to Know

The U.S. women's national team will open its journey at the Paris Olympics against Zambia on Thursday, a game it is expected to win.

Zambia is led by NWSL stars Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC) and Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride), though its overall quality and depth isn't as high as the USWNT's.

The U.S. does not have Alex Morgan in its squad, but manager Emma Hayes has Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Lindsey Horan and more as the team looks to reignite its spark in front of goal.

Follow along for live updates from the game at the Stade de Nice:

