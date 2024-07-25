Watch: USWNT's Mallory Swanson scores 2 goals in under 2 minutes vs. Zambia

Mallory Swanson celebrates scoring her team’s second goal against Zambia during the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 25, 2024.

The USWNT is off and running in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Emma Hayes' squad used a three-goal flurry to grab a commanding 3-0 lead in the first half of its Olympic opener against Zambia on Thursday.

Trinity Rodman opened the scoring with a slick spin and finish inside in the box in the 17th minute. Then, it was the Mallory Swanson show at the Stade de Nice.

The Chicago Red Stars forward doubled the Americans' lead in the 24th minute by scoring off a perfect feed from captain Lindsey Horan. And Swanson found the back of the net again just over a minute later, this time off an assist from Sophia Smith.

The goals came 66 seconds apart, marking the fastest two goals scored by a single player at a major tournament in USWNT history, according to Stats Perform. The previous record was held by Carli Lloyd, who scored two goals in a span of two minutes and 19 seconds in the 2015 World Cup Final.

The 26-year-old Swanson was making her first Olympic appearance in over 2,900 days against Zambia. At the 2016 Rio Games, she became the youngest U.S. player to ever score in the Olympics, doing so at the age of 18.

Alex Morgan was not named to the team for the first time since 2008.