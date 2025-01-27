On Her Mark: The Future is ‘Unrivaled' with Kirby Porter

The wait is over for the highly anticipated inaugural Unrivaled Basketball season. It's a full court 3-on-3 league founded by WNBA greats Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The unique thing about the league is that is it founded on an equity-based financial platform giving the athletes a great salary and ownership.

One woman who has been pivotal in the buildout is Chief Brand Officer Kirby Porter. Kirby is an award-winning sports entrepreneur and brand builder, a self-proclaimed "marketing girlie," founder of New Game Labs, the first marketing hire at Will Ventures, and former Harvard Women's Basketball captain.

Kirby joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss the importance of women's basketball in the growth of women's sports, NIL, how her playing days shaped her professional career and more.

Unrivaled Basketball -- how it works and the significance for female hoopers and athletes everywhere

The changing landscape of women's sports, collegiately and professionally

NIL & tips for young athletes

The importance of brand building for athletes

How companies benefit from investing in women's sports

Kirby's Harvard basketball days -- how lessons from the court transferred to successes in the corporate world

Day-to-day non-negotiables adopted from the sports world

