On Her Mark: Kayla Burton dishes on basketball, broadcasting and more

You know her as the newest host and reporter here at NBC Sports Boston: Kayla Burton joins the pod!

Kayla's roots are here in Boston so she was so excited to come back and cover the city of champions. Sports are in her blood; she grew up playing hoops and went on to play four years at Lehigh University. Then, she picked up a mic and began her career covering the sports she spent her life playing.

Kayla joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss how sports prepared her for her career, what the path back to Boston sports has looked like, why surrounding yourself with the right people is so important and more!

In this episode:

NBC Sports Boston adjustment -- what her first few months have been like

Why waking up at 5 a.m. with her parents and siblings throughout her childhood helped shape her passion, drive and work ethic

Hoops history -- from the church gym to Lehigh's Stabler Arena

The draw to sports broadcasting and early days

The path to her seat at NBC Sports Boston covering her hometown teams

Favorite ways to disconnect and unwind

