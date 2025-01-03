On Her Mark: Boston Fleet's Aerin Frankel talks PWHL, inspiring young goalies and more

Aerin Frankel is known as one of the best goalies in NCAA history. While a freshman at Northeastern University, she helped carry the team to their first of many consecutive Hockey East titles. She also earned the Patty Kazmaier Award and WHCA National Goalie of the Year Award in 2021, and the latter a second time the following ear.

She is now bringing her talents to the US National team and Boston Fleet (PWHL). Not only is she paving the way for women in hockey, but specifically young goalies.

Aerin joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

PWHL's second season and first season building an identity around a name/logo/franchise

Getting started in hockey as a kid

Importance of coaching and speaking with young female hockey players, specifically goalies

What a typical game day looks like for her

How her mentors, coaches, and family have helped her adjust from the collegiate to professional level

On Her Mark Podcast: Boston Fleet Goalie Aerin Frankel Talks PWHL, Inspiring Young Goalies & More | Listen and Subscribe