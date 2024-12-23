Trending

On Her Mark: Hannah Huppi dishes on the Artic Challenge 2025

By NBC Sports Boston

First, Hannah Huppi rowed on flat water in college. Then, she gave coastal rowing a shot (think beach sprints!).

Then came ocean rowing, and now she's training for a 1,000-kilometer row across the Arctic Ocean, where she will make history as the first female to do so!

Hannah and her team (John Huppi, Andrew Tropp and former NFL tight end Jimmy Graham) all have strong athletic backgrounds and are bringing their individual diverse experiences to help the team row, recover, eat, sleep, recover, hydrate and more on this adventure.

Hannah joined NBC10 Boston's Hannah Donnelly on a new On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and more:

  • The Arctic Challenge 2025 -- what it is, who is participating and why it's happening 
  • What training to row 1000km looks like -- mentally, physically and emotionally 
  • Why preparations for the challenge are important -- boat, food, storage, etc. 
  • Hannah's motivation for the challenge 
  • How embracing motherhood has helped Hannah as an elite athlete 
  • Plans for documenting the adventure 

On Her Mark Podcast: The Arctic Challenge 2025: Hannah Huppi Dishes on the Historic Adventure | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

