NHL predictions: Where experts expect Bruins to finish in division

Expectations are high for the Boston Bruins entering the 2024-25 NHL season.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney wasted no time in the offseason upgrading his roster with the signings of top-six center Elias Lindholm and top-four defenseman Nikita Zadorov on Day 1 of free agency. Boston also was able to re-sign elite goalie Jeremy Swayman to an eight-year, $66 million contract despite an unusually public negotiation.

Regular season success has not eluded the Bruins of late. In fact, the Bruins' 466 regular season wins are the second-most over the last 10 years behind the Tampa Bay Lightning's 475. If you shorten the timeframe to the last five years, the B's have the most regular season victories with 240, two ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Bruins (2019-20, 2022-23) and Florida Panthers (2021-22, 2023-24) have won each of the last four Atlantic Division titles.

Despite making some good offseason additions, not many people are picking the Bruins to make a deep playoff run. That's not super surprising when you consider the B's will probably have to beat both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Panthers just to reach the Eastern Conference Final. The Atlantic Division side of the bracket will be a brutally tough path.

However, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff has picked the Bruins to reach the Stanley Cup Final but lose to the Edmonton Oilers. I made the opposite prediction -- Bruins over Oilers -- in my season predictions posted Monday.

The Oilers are by far the most popular pick to win the 2025 Stanley Cup. They came up just short last season with a Game 7 loss to the Panthers after trailing the series 3-0. Only two teams since the 2004-05 lockout -- the 2008-09 Pittsburgh Penguins and 2023-24 Panthers --have won the Stanley Cup after losing in the Cup Final the previous season.

The easiest way to make the playoffs is by securing one of the three spots from each division. So, where will the Bruins finish in the Atlantic Division this season?

Here's a roundup of expert predictions from around the league.

Nick Goss, NBC Sports Boston: 2nd

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN: 4th

Luke Fox, Sportsnet: 1st

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: 1st

Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet: 2nd

Nick Kypreos, Sportsnet: 1st

Frank Seravalli, Daily Faceoff: 2nd

Matt Larkin, Daily Faceoff: 3rd

Dom Luszczyszyn, The Athletic: 3rd

Bryan Murphy, Sporting News: 3rd

Mike Brehm, USA TODAY Sports: 3rd