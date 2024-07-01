What Bruins blue line could look like after Nikita Zadorov addition

If you were brainstorming what the ideal 2024 NHL offseason would look like for the Boston Bruins, adding a left-shot defenseman almost certainly would have been on the list.

The B's checked off that box on Day 1 of free agency by agreeing to sign defenseman Nikita Zadorov to a six-year, $30 million contract ($5 million salary cap hit).

Zadorov isn't a top-tier offensive player -- he's averaged 21 points over the last three seasons -- but he moves the puck well and isn't afraid to jump into the rush when there's a chance to generate a scoring chance. His strongest impact comes in the defensive zone. Zadorov, at 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, is a physical defenseman with a long reach and the ability to win puck battles in tough areas and clear traffic from the front of the net. He is also capable of playing a key role on the penalty kill. Zadorov averaged 1:35 of shorthanded ice time per game last season.

He's definitely not afraid to put his body in harm's way, either. Zadorov tallied 177 hits and 68 blocked shots over 75 games between the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks last season. Only two players on the Bruins were credited with more hits -- Trent Frederic (204) and Jakub Lauko (176) -- than Zadorov in 2023-24.

Zadorov is a versatile player, too, capable of playing a top-four role or on the third pairing.

"The presence that (Zadorov) brings is important to us," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Monday afternoon. "Playing a lot of top-four minutes in the playoffs against top guys, comes with a bit of a swagger. He has certainly seen his game grow and probably get a little more defined in what he's capable of doing.

"Early in his career, a lot of nights he was out to make an impact and he made it for both teams at times, like all young players do that are aggressive in that sense. Now, he understands his game and what he brings to the table. He's very excited to join the Boston Bruins and have a chance to play with Charlie McAvoy if that's how it lines up."

"He was very intent... we found out he had interest in Boston for all the right reasons"



A partnership with Charlie McAvoy on the first pairing to begin the season would make sense. McAvoy needs a new partner after longtime teammate Matt Grzelcyk departed in free agency. McAvoy's offensive skill set would complement Zadorov's more defensive style. Boston also could put Zadorov on the third pairing with Andrew Peeke and use that tandem in more defensive situations.

So, while there's still plenty of time between now and training camp in September, here's what the Bruins blue line could look like with Zadorov now in the mix.

First pairing : Nikita Zadorov--Charlie McAvoy

: Nikita Zadorov--Charlie McAvoy Second pairing : Hampus Lindholm--Brandon Carlo

: Hampus Lindholm--Brandon Carlo Third pairing : Mason Lohrei--Andrew Peeke

: Mason Lohrei--Andrew Peeke Extra: Parker Wotherspoon

The ideal situation for the Bruins is Mason Lohrei continuing to develop at a fast pace and becoming a legit top-four defenseman this season or in 2025-26.

The 23-year-old blueliner had a very good rookie season in 2023-24, using his impressive skating and playmaking ability to help the B's push the pace and create offense. He made good strides defensively, too. But Lohrei probably isn't ready for full-time first-pairing minutes next to McAvoy just yet. Zadorov should be able to play that role until the talented Lohrei is ready.

No pairing on the Bruins has been together more than Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo over the last two seasons. This duo has played 1360:15 of ice time at even strength since the start of 2022-23, and the Bruins have outscored opponents 71-44 during those minutes, per Natural Stat Trick. This is a really effective pairing with strong chemistry, so it shouldn't be broken up unless injuries or poor performance elsewhere require it.

Zadorov's defensive abilities, passion, versatility and penalty killing should help him make a smooth transition to the Bruins lineup. He also has more offensive upside than Derek Forbort, who joined the Canucks as a free agent Monday after three seasons in Boston.

The Bruins have good depth and talent on their blue line after adding Zadorov to the roster. The only question is where he'll play on Opening Night.