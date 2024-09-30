Swayman's agent denies Neely's '64 million' claim in scathing statement

The Jeremy Swayman saga continued Monday night with another twist that doesn't bode well for the Boston Bruins.

Earlier Monday, Bruins president Cam Neely suggested the team offered their restricted free-agent goaltender a $64 million contract.

"I don't want to get into the weeds with what his ask is, but I know I have 64 million reasons why I'd be playing right now," Neely said.

While Neely didn't outright say the Bruins offered Swayman $64 million, he certainly implied that the deal was on the table. Hours later, Swayman's agent responded to Neely's claim with a strong statement via the agency's Instagram page.

"Normally, I do not release statements or discuss negotiations through the media. However, in this case, I feel I need to defend my client," Swayman's agent Lewis Gross wrote. "At today's press conference, $64 million was referenced. This was the first time that number was discussed in our negotiations. Prior to the press conference, no offer was made reaching that level.

"We are extremely disappointed. This was not fair to Jeremy. We will take a few days to discuss where we go from here."

On his agency’s Instagram page, Jeremy Swayman’s representative releases a statement



“We will take a few days to discuss where we go from here.” pic.twitter.com/VRcL5pNngf — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 30, 2024

Just when you thought the situation couldn't get messier. . .

With Swayman's future in Boston still uncertain, it looks like the B's will start Joonas Korpisalo in net for their Opening Night showdown with the Florida Panthers on Oct. 8. Swayman must sign by Dec. 1 to be eligible to play during the 2024-25 season, per the league's collective bargaining agreement.

"I strongly believe Jeremy wants to play here," Neely added during his press conference. "I've asked him flat out, do you want to play here, and he does. I believe they'll get a deal done. It's unfortunate it's not done today."

Swayman is the the only NHL restricted free agent still unsigned.