Live updates: Bruins renew rivalry with Panthers in showdown in Boston

What to Know The Bruins have won back-to-back games after losing 6-4 to the Panthers in the season opener last week.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov won't play due to a lower body injury. Matthew Tkachuk won't play due to illness.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak has scored in all three games, including the OT winner vs. the Kings on Saturday.

Boston's 12 goals scored through three games are the second-most among all Eastern Conference teams.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman will make a third straight start.

BOSTON -- The Bruins will try to extend their win streak to three games when they host the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Monday afternoon at TD Garden.

The B's lost 6-4 to the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Opening Night last week. Boston bounced back with consecutive wins over the Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings on home ice. After today, these two teams won't play again until Jan. 11 in Florida.

Will the Bruins get revenge for the season opener and maintain their lead atop the Atlantic Division? Follow our live blog below for score updates, highlights and analysis from the Garden.