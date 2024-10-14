Bruins-Panthers bad blood resurfaces in fight-filled first period

BOSTON -- Breaking news: The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers still don't like each other at all.

The first period of Monday afternoon's game at TD Garden provided the most intense 20 minutes of hockey for the Bruins so far this season.

The bad blood started with 8:27 remaining in the frame when Panthers forward A.J. Greer hit his former teammate David Pastrnak from behind along the boards. The referees didn't call a penalty on Greer despite there being a strong case for boarding.

Pavel Zacha quickly skated over to Greer and fought him in defense of Pastrnak.

Pavel Zacha objects to A.J. Greer's hit on Pastrnak and drops the gloves. pic.twitter.com/5vEN6t9TM1 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 14, 2024

A little more than a minute later, Pastrnak threw a late hit on Panthers forward Sam Reinhart and was penalized for interference. Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt stepped in and confronted Pastrnak, which drew a quick response from B's captain Brad Marchand, who fought Schmidt.

Pasta threw a hit on Reinhart so Marchy dropped the gloves with Nate Schmidt 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/vV7zGBG2in — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 14, 2024

These teams combined for two fights and 26 penalty minutes in the first period. The Panthers led 2-1 at the intermission, with the go-ahead goal coming on the power play.

The Bruins gave the Panthers four power plays in the first period. That brings the Panthers' total number of power plays against the Bruins to 10 in just four periods of action between them this season.

The Bruins were understandably frustrated at the officiating in that period, but they have to stay disciplined to beat the Panthers. They played right into the Panthers' hands that period, and that's not a winning strategy.