Jake DeBrusk posts heartfelt message to Boston fans after leaving Bruins

Jake DeBrusk has a new home in Vancouver, but the former Bruins forward has one more message for Boston fans before beginning his new career with the Canucks.

DeBrusk signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Canucks on Monday -- the first day of NHL free agency.

The move ended his seven-year career with the Bruins, who drafted him No. 14 overall in 2015.

DeBrusk posted a special message to Boston fans on his Instagram account Tuesday.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you! Thank you to all of the people that I got to meet and had the pleasure of getting to know throughout my last seven years in the black and gold. There will always be a place in my heart for Boston and that's because of my teammate that I went to battle with and the fans who were with me from the start! In saying all of that I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my career and to be in Vancouver and to put on that Canucks jersey!"

DeBrusk had several memorable moments as a Bruins player. One that sticks out is his Game 7 performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs when he scored two goals in a 7-4 victory. Another one is his performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. DeBrusk scored both of Boston's goals in a 2-1 win.

DeBrusk will return to Boston when the Canucks make their only regular season trip to TD Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 26.