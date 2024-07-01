Trending
2024 NHL free agency: Live tracker, rumors, news and contracts on Day 1

Free agency kicks off what should be a busy summer for the NHL.

By Nick Goss

The 2024 NHL offseason ramps up Monday with the start of free agency.

Teams can begin agreeing to new deals and signing contracts with free agents at noon ET.

This year's free agent market is expected to be loaded with stars and proven veteran players, including Steven Stamkos, Sam Reinhart, Jake Guentzel, Elias Lindholm, Chandler Stephenson, Brandon Montour, Jonathan Marchessault, Matt Duchene, Brady Skjei and Tyler Toffoli, among others.

One team to watch is the Boston Bruins, who won a playoff round in May for the first time since 2021 and have around $21.67 million in salary cap space, per CapFriendly. The B's need at least one top-six forward, a proven goal scorer on the wing and a left-shot defenseman. They also need to figure out a long-term extension with restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman.

It should be a very busy and exciting Monday as teams use their cap space to make roster upgrades.

Keep it right here with our NHL free agency live blog for all of the latest rumors, news and completed contracts from Day 1.

7:48 a.m.: Tyler Bertuzzi is headed to the Chicago Blackhawks.

7:45 a.m. ET: Here are some rumors and reports from the weekend to kick off the action.

