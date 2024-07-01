2024 NHL free agency: Live tracker, rumors, news and contracts on Day 1

The 2024 NHL offseason ramps up Monday with the start of free agency.

Teams can begin agreeing to new deals and signing contracts with free agents at noon ET.

This year's free agent market is expected to be loaded with stars and proven veteran players, including Steven Stamkos, Sam Reinhart, Jake Guentzel, Elias Lindholm, Chandler Stephenson, Brandon Montour, Jonathan Marchessault, Matt Duchene, Brady Skjei and Tyler Toffoli, among others.

One team to watch is the Boston Bruins, who won a playoff round in May for the first time since 2021 and have around $21.67 million in salary cap space, per CapFriendly. The B's need at least one top-six forward, a proven goal scorer on the wing and a left-shot defenseman. They also need to figure out a long-term extension with restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman.

It should be a very busy and exciting Monday as teams use their cap space to make roster upgrades.

Keep it right here with our NHL free agency live blog for all of the latest rumors, news and completed contracts from Day 1.

7:48 a.m.: Tyler Bertuzzi is headed to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bertuzzi’s 4-year deal with Chicago will come with a $5.5M AAV — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2024

7:45 a.m. ET: Here are some rumors and reports from the weekend to kick off the action.

One item to watch: #NHLBruins did issue a qualifying offer today to Jeremy Swayman, of course.



But sounds like Bruins and Swayman haven't made much progress on a new deal. And they already went through full arbitration process to reach a deal last year via binding ruling. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 30, 2024

Tyler Bertuzzi won’t be returning to the Maple Leafs. His value has out priced Toronto. He will land a deal elsewhere in the 4 year and over $5 mil per territory. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2024

Sources say that RFA Nick Robertson has no plans to re-sign with the #leafs this summer and has informed the team that he would like to be traded. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2024

The Cup champion Panthers have agreed to an eight-year deal with Sam Reinhart.

Expected to be announced Monday. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2024

Not surprising given Tampa trading for Jake Guentzel's rights earlier today, but it's been silence between Lightning and Steven Stamkos camp so far today. Never say never, but Stamkos camp led by Don Meehan working through other market options. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2024

