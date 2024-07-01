Jake DeBrusk leaves Bruins to sign with Canucks in free agency

Jake DeBrusk's career with the Boston Bruins has ended on Day 1 of NHL free agency.

The 27-year-old winger has agreed to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Monday. This is the first time DeBrusk has hit the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Jake DeBrusk on a 7-year contract with a $5.5M AAV. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2024

DeBrusk spent the first seven seasons of his NHL career with the Bruins. He tallied 266 points (138 goals and 128 assists) in 465 career games for the Original Six franchise. He scored 20-plus goals three times, and his 71 goals over the last three seasons ranked third on the team behind David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand.

DeBrusk was inconsistent offensively and would often go long stretches without scoring a goal. However, he did a great job becoming a more two-way player and a valuable penalty killer in recent years.

The Bruins already lacked scoring depth, especially on the wing, before DeBrusk's departure. Now that the veteran winger is gone, it's become even more important for Boston to add a proven goal scorer on the wing during the offseason.

Earlier on Monday, the Bruins agreed to contracts with free agent center Elias Lindholm (seven years, $54.25 million) and free agent defenseman Nikita Zadorov (six years, $30 million).