Bruins captain Brad Marchand reveals he had three offseason surgeries

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand said Tuesday that he dealt with multiple injuries during the 2023-24 NHL season and had three surgeries over the offseason to address the issues.

Bruins training camp is scheduled to begin Sept. 18. Marchand is hoping to be ready for the start of practices.

“I had three surgeries this summer,” Marchand told reporters after Tuesday's captain's practice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton. “So I didn’t do a whole lot of training until about two weeks ago. I’m just kinda getting back into it. The goal is to try to be ready for camp or if not shortly after. I’m getting back in the swing of things now. Gonna hit it all head on."

Marchand told reporters the surgeries were on his elbow, groin and abdominal (to repair a sports hernia). He also explained he dealt with the elbow injury (a torn tendon) all of last season. The other two injuries happened with about a month left in the season.

Despite the injuries, Marchand still scored 29 goals with 38 assists and played in all 82 games last season. He also tallied 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 11 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Marchand is 36 years old and the upcoming campaign will be his 16th with the Bruins since making his NHL debut in 2009-10.

He's still one of the best all-around left wings in the sport and will play a key role in all areas of the ice for the Bruins in the 2024-25 season.