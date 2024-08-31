Bruins giving try-out to Tyler Johnson, Cup-winning former Lightning star

Mar 14, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) skates to the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins are giving a two-time Stanley Cup winner a look, signing forward Tyler Johnson to a professional tryout agreement.

The center most recently spent three years on the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks after nine years with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was a key part of Tampa's deep teams in their back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning seasons, and was one of the best unsigned free agents left this summer.

The professional tryout agreement announced by General Manager Don Sweeney on Saturday lets the team bring Johnson in to see if he'll be a good fit for their own bench.

If the American makes the team, he would join a group of potential centers that includes new acquisition Elias Lindholm, Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha and Matthew Poitras.