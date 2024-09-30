Don Sweeney gives update on several of Bruins' 2025 free agents

Jeremy Swayman's ongoing contract talks are the No. 1 storyline surrounding the Boston Bruins right now. The 25-year-old goalie is the only restricted free agent left in the NHL with Opening Night fast approaching.

But there are other players on the Bruins' roster whose contract situations are worth monitoring.

The Bruins have a couple important players about to enter the final year of their current deals, including forwards Brad Marchand (UFA next summer), Trent Frederic (UFA next summer) and Morgan Geekie (RFA next summer).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was asked Monday at the team's start-of-the-season press conference if he's had contract talks with Frederic's camp. Sweeney noted he's had extension discussions on all three players mentioned above.

"I have had a discussion with Freddy's camp 100 percent," Sweeney said. "You're 100 percent accurate. Morgan Geekie’s an RFA. I've had a discussion with his camp. Brad (Marchand), not to leave Brad out -- plenty of discussions with Brad's camp, you know, in terms of trying to find a landing spot there.

"So yeah, you know we are. We're as proactive as we possibly can be within the parameters of the league and CBA when we can talk to players. But yes, to answer your question honestly, yes.”

Marchand is 36 years old but still one of the best two-way left wings in the league. He ranked second on the B's in both goals (29) and assists (38) last season, while playing in all 82 games despite battling some injuries. He's also a great leader as captain and has built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

Frederic has taken his performance to another level or two since Jim Montgomery became Boston's head coach in 2022. He has set career highs in goals and assists in each of the last two seasons. Frederic tallied 32 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 82 games last year.

Geekie posted career highs with 18 goals and 22 assists last season -- his first with the Bruins. He might be the second-line right wing next to Marchand and Charlie Coyle on Opening Night.

The Bruins would be wise to try to sign all three players to extensions at some point. But there's no need to rush. Finding common ground with Swayman is a more important objective right now.